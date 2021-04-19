Former NTV Da Beat show host Sheilah Gashumba is not happy with people who developed a habit of invading into her personal space.

Recently, Gashumba parted ways with her boyfriend Ali Marcus Lwanga aka God’s Plan, and since then, rumours have been making rounds on social media that she has been making out with Sweden based Ugandan singer Rickman. Something she keeps denying.

But to confirm this rumour, a snoop secretly took a video of Gashumba and the ‘bango’ song maker enjoying each other’s company while in a restaurant.

In the viral video, the couple seems to be worryingly too close. But on her Snapchat page over the weekend, the furious Gashumba told off gossipers to respect her privacy because what she does with her life is her business.

“Ugandans need to learn about respecting people’s privacy fucksack, if I’m not taking photos or videos of myself in a restaurant or somewhere why the f#ck are you sneak talking videos of me! Mind your fucking business,” she said.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE