Socialite Sheilah Gashumba has spoken out on her failed relationship with God’s Plan, real names Ali Marcus Lwanga.

The former ‘social media’ power couple has been making headlines ever since their relationship ended in tears.

Possibly to show that it’s all done between her and God’s Plan, Gashumba recently covered the tattoo of God’s Plan’s name she had on her back with big wings, thus confirming that it’s all over between them.

And during an interview with NBS TV’s Uncut show on Friday, Gashumba confessed that she is not lucky in relationships but she’s at least lucky with money.

“I am a businesswoman and what I like most is to inspire young girls and women. Whatever does not pay my bills, is not important to me, I just want to inspire other people and everything else is just background noise,” she said.

“My soul mate now is money, I am not seeing anyone, it’s just about me and money,” she added.

Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com