Frustrated singer Big Eye ‘Star Boss’ has vowed not to go back to NBS TV, after being humiliated by Uncut sabula show co-host Kayz.

Bige Eye, real name Ibrahim Mayanja said on several occasions, he has been disrespected by Kayz whenever he is invited as a guest on the show. And what broke the camel’s back was during the last weekend show when Kayz joined renowned music analyst Eddie Sendi and erroneously attacked the ‘self contained’ singer live on air.

The struggling singer accuses the show host, Lord Kayz to be particular for being very unprofessional towards him, saying that Kayz greatly disrespected him during that show hence making him feel inferior and belittled.

Through his Facebook post on Tuesday, Big Eye said that this wasn’t the first time as it has become a habit for Kayz to insult him at every chance he gets, but he isn’t willing to take it in anymore.

“I might want to express gratitude towards NBS Television for giving me this chance of taking part in a few unique issues. In any case, it has become obvious that several events where I have been facilitated by Kayz and Anatalia,I have been obnoxiously assaulted by one specific individual and that turns out to be Kayz,” Big Eye said.

“I have constantly tried to avoid panicking and looked after polished methodology.”

And in Big Eye’s point of view, NBS TV needs to give training to its staff especially Kayz on how to handle their show guests in a respective manner.

“They require training and exploration by the administration in any case such an individual like Kayz ought not show up on a public TV, you can’t utilize hostile correspondence that discolours another picture.”

Big Eye isn’t the first celebrity to complain about Kayz’ style of work. Whereas others think he is just straight forward who tells celebrities the truth.