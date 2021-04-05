Swangz Avenue’s singer Winfred Nakanwagi aka Winnie Nwagi has fired back at critics, saying that she will not change who she enjoys to be because of endorsement deals.

During an interview with a local media channel recently, a renowned blogger Ismah Olaxess alleged that Nwagi has failed to secure any endorsement deal because of her misconduct, indecency and skimpy dressing code.

The 58-year-old blogger however advised Nwagi to copy the likes of Sheebah Karungi, Spice Diana, Rema Namakula who always attract corporate deals because of their good public conduct.

But when self proclaimed Fire Baby leant about Ismah’s statement which surely rubbed her on the wrong side, she immediately sent Ismah straight to hell, noting that she is only here for music not endorsement deals.

“Keep your endorsements darling… I’m gonna be me regardless. Thank you. But you dogs disrespect me so much #stupid bloggers. I got a life to live too WTF. Bby.. I’m here for music,” she noted via her Instagram page on Sunday.

Surely Ismah is yet to respond as they are both good at social media fights…. We shall keep you posted.