NTV Uganda’s Faridah Nakazibwe has advised people not to hold onto relationships especially if they are failing.

It is no secret that the NTV Mwasuze mutya show host has had several relationships which ‘ended in tears’ and from that experience, Nakazibwe said that sometimes when the relationship fails, its God communicating and one should always listen.

“If that relationship has failed, let it go. It’s God communicating, ask me,” she said via her social media page on Monday.

Nakazibwe recently ended her marriage with her husband Umar Ssali after a few months in their holy marriage, and according to Nakazibwe’s nemesis Justine Nameere, the NTV Akawungezi new anchor found out that Umar was a conman who came in her life to swindle her hard made cash.

Nameere used that scenario to also remind the world how Nakazibwe has had four failed marriages.

“Look into yourself well, someone like you who struggles to be such an angel and so perfect should not be counting divorce number 4. I empathise with you that you were gullible enough to be fooled, a simple crook got you into unnecessary clashes with different people,” Nameere said.