As the saying goes, ‘there is no smoke without fire’; well the king of Mic Edwin Katamba aka MC Kats has finally shared a post admitting his secret intimacy with Spark TV’s Caroline Marcah.

Rumours of Kats and Caroline’s entanglement were made public after his co-worker Zahara Totto shared Kat’s private WhatsApp status messages in the media, however the couple denied having any intimate contact.

But as the World celebrated the international women’s day on Monday, the NBS After5 show host took it on social media and confessed how happy he feels when his woman Caroline is happy.

“A man is happy as long as his woman is… Happy women’s day,” Kats captioned a picture of Cheza.com show host on his Facebook page on Monday.

Caroline is the first woman Kats has dated ever since he parted ways with his baby mama, singer Fille Mutoni.

During their breakup saga, Fille made it clear that Kats killed all chances of them getting back together when he came public about his HIV status.

“You can’t be that selfish, come and sit me down and tell me, ‘hey, I am hurting, how can I do this? But don’t just unleash it on me the way you unleash it on every other person. It was very courageous and bold of him to come out, express himself and seek help, but he didn’t let me know, it hit me just like everyone else. I was like even after all these years of me being selfless you’re still selfish!” Fille said.