Capital FM’s Lucky Mbabazi has advised NBS Uncut show co-host Annatalia Oze to stay out of people’s uteruses.

On Saturday during the Uncut Sabula show, Annatalia, real name Annet Nambooze asked her show guest Angella Katatumba why she has refused to give birth yet she’s aging.

Although Katatumba laughed it off and said she will give birth when it’s the right time for her, Lucky believes that this question is so rude and insensitive especially coming from the mouth of a woman.

According to Lucky, many women go through harsh reproductive complications that they can’t say out loud in the media, and they fail to give birth not because they don’t want to be mothers; so throwing such a question at some woman is very insensitive.

“So yesterday, I was watching a show online where a female host asked her guest why she doesn’t want to give birth, I found this quite disturbing because you can never know what a person is going through,” she said via Facebook on Sunday.

“Very often we ask such questions to women in our circles without knowing what could be going on in their lives. Maybe they have been trying for a while and things are just not working out or they could have had multiple miscarriage and they are taking a break. The stress that goes on in a woman’s life who is struggling to get pregnant is unbearable.”

She further advised fellow show hosts to stay out of people’s uteruses.