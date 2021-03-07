One of the main reasons why cars have become more prevalent and important is because it is an easy mode of transportation. Getting from point A to B has never been more convenient and easier than before. You don’t need to always rely on public transportation for your daily commutes. More importantly you can enjoy the liberty and independence that comes with a car.

Please take advantage of the car sale at YUASA INVESTMENTS in Nakawa ahead of this Women’s Day on March 8. You could get yourself the best offer on any car in the bond. Thank me later.

And now we bring you some of the female celebrities in Uganda and the cars they drive that make their mode of transportation easier.

1. Sheebah Karungi- Volkswagen Touareg

Singer Sheebah Karungi drives a Volkswagen Touareg. The Team No Sleep singing diva acquired the car in 2018.

2.Mama Fiina -Prado TX

The leader of traditional leaders in Uganda has very many cars but she usually drives a Toyota Prado TX.

3.Rema Namakula- Prado TX

Singer Rema Namakula drives a Toyota Prado TX. In 2019 after her introduction ceremony with husband Hamza Ssebunya, it was rumoured that she had told the car to pay the loan she has acquired during the ceremony. However, the singer came out to refute the allegations.

4.Spice Diana -Prado TX

The singing diva currently cruises a Toyota Prado TX. The ‘omusheshe’ singer shipped in the prado in 2020.

5.Sheila Gashumba-BMW

socialite Sheila Gashumba drives a BMW which was gifted to her by her dad Frank Gashumba in 2020.

“Guys my dad just bought me a car…” Sheila informed her fans on Facebook as she danced right in front of her ride.

6.Bina Baibe-Vitz

The veteran media personality Bina Baibe real name Robina Mbabazi drives a Toyota Vitz.

The Dembe FM presenter says the small size of the car allows her to manoeuvre through spaces where big sport utility vehicles, pick-ups and vans cannot fit.

7.Catherine Kusasira-Landcruiser Landcruiser V8

The presidential advisor on Kampala Affairs currently drives a Toyota Landcruiser V8 which was gifted to her by President Yoweri Museveni in 2019.

In Uganda, the car is usually used by the rich, and some senior government officials.

The Toyota Land Cruiser is equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. the four-wheel drive car also has eight-speed automatic transmission.

8.Anita Fabiola Mercedes Benz ML 4matic

The socialite drives a Mercedes Benz ML 4matic that was gifted to her by her boyfriend Mark Ronald.

9.Stabua Natooro… Harrier Kawundo

Band Singer Stabua Natooro drives a Harrier Kawundo which she acquired in 2019.

This post is sponsored by Yuasa Investments ltd, the leading motor vehicle dealer and supplier of Japan Used, European brand-new vehicles and brand-new agriculture tractors. You can visit Yuasa Investments Ltd Car Bond in Nakawa or call toll-free line 0800-111-999. Mobile 0786440958, 0786440959. Website: www.yuasatrading.com