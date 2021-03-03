Former Swangz Avenue singer also songwriter Julio Zulanda has exposed how Bebe Cool used them during the recently concluded elections, and later dumped them after receiving huge sums of money.

Zulanda, real name Julius Ssembuusi is the brain behind Bebe Cool’s song dubbed Mwongedde Akalulu, a campaign song which was used by National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni during the 2021 elections campaigns.

In their deal, Bebe Cool was supposed to pay Zulanda and producer Big Nash a total of Shs50 million for the project but till now, the duo has not received any payment and Bebe Cool is busy hiding away from them yet the project was a total success, ‘at least for the singer’.

Zulanda told Watchdog Uganda on Wednesday that Bebe Cool called him and Big Nash to his Gagamel studio in Ntinda, to help him put together a good song.

“I went as a writer and Big Nash was tasked to produce the song,” he said.

And to motivate them, Bebe Cool kept on bragging on how he expects a lot of money from that project, and how his generous ‘Shs50 million’ pay was going to change their lives; something that inspired Zulanda to come up with good lyrics which Bebe Cool appreciated.

To be on a safe side after the song was done, the duo (Zulanda and Nash) made a deal with Bebe Cool and requested him not to release the song till when he pays their money, something the singer agreed to.

But to their surprise, a few months later Bebe Cool performed the song at some NRM gathering behind their backs, before giving them any single penny for their contribution on the project.

And when he was asked why he bleached their deal, the singer started giving them excuses and promises, saying that,”I am going to give you your money, I can’t take off without paying you, someone is fighting me within NRM but your money is coming.”

But more surprises started coming in; the said ‘broke’ Bebe Cool gifted his friend and Manager (Ronnie) with a brand new car, forgetting the debt he has with Zulanda and Nash.

This confirmed to them that ‘Big Size’ had received the money but never wanted to pay what he owed them.This did not stop them from calling, texting and reminding the singer about his debt, until recently when he decided to stop picking or replying their messages.

Now, Zulanda isn’t ready to settle on any promises and has requested Bebe to pay them, because he received a lot of money for that project and Shs50 million isn’t much money compared to what he got from President Museveni.

He further dared Bebe Cool to come out and deny the allegations, saying that he already has all the audio and video recordings to prove his statements.

This isn’t the first time ‘rasta’ is taking off without paying people for their service as recently, a celebrity hairstylist Mart Barber accused Bebe Cool of failing to pay his Shs3 million.

Mart claimed that he used to style Bebe Cool and his family’s hair until when the Gagamel boss decided to run away with his money that had accumulated from six months’ haircuts.