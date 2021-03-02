Uganda Musician Association (UMA) isn’t a relief or charity organisation, according to singer Cindy Sanyu.

Cindy, who is currently in a race for the UMA president seat has made it clear that when artistes vote for her, they should not expect hand-outs from her.

The ‘King Herself’ during an interview on NBS After5 show on Monday said that many artistes are very hungry and see UMA as a relief or charity organisation, but when she’s elected, her plans will only focus on the industry as a whole not individual artistes.

“Artistes are so hungry that if you don’t show up as bread they won’t listen to you. But the truth is that UMA is not a relief or charity organisation. I don’t want them to expect that I will give them food,” she said.

According to Cindy, even if government was to give out money to the industry, it can’t be enough because artistes are many and have different problems. “I want to build the industry not individual artiste, what the government can do for us is to give our industry power so that we can stand on our own.”

UMA has had a lot of leadership challenges as its first president, Sophie Gombya resigned before her term was done, and her replacement too, Ykee Benda didn’t last long before calling it quits. Currently Cindy is the acting president of the association.