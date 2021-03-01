Ugandan-British actor, Daniel Kaluuya has scooped a major accolade at the Golden Globe award gala which happened on Sunday 28, 2021 in the United States of America.

Kaluuya was presented with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture at the Golden Globe Award 2021 for his stunning role in the ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ film.

The 2021 American biographical drama film is about the betrayal of Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in late 1960’s Chicago, at the hands of William 0’Neal (played by Lakeith Stanfield) an FBI informant.

Kaluuya got his big break, following his major role in the Black Panther movie, but he has also featured in other movies such as Get Out, Windows, and Black Mirrors among others. He has been nominated in several international awards like Oscars, Screen Guild Awards, BAFTA, just to mention but a few.

Before Covid-19 turning the world upside down, Kaluuya was planning to visit Uganda for the first time, to premier his hit film dubbed ‘Queen and Slim’ on which he featured Jamaican actress Jodie Turner Smith, but things didn’t happen as planned.