In what could be seen as a battle for who is the most romantic pastor in town, youthful Pastor Andrew Jengo of Revival Christian church Kawala has defended his House of Prayer Ministries counterpart Aloysius Bugingo who recently spent Shs2 million on undergarments to woo his woman Susan Nantaba Makula.

Bugingo, who just over a year ago was all over the news for dumping his wedded wife Teddy Naluswa for Suzan Makula, shocked the nation recently it was revealed that he went to a supermarket to buy a knicker and bra for his fiance, just to make her happy.

“When Pastor Bugingo was still vibing me, I swear I ate his money. One day he asked me that what can I buy for you, I’m in the supermarket. He told me that he wanted to buy me some stuff but he didn’t know what I wanted,” Makula disclosed a few days ago while appearing on Salt TV’s Junction show.

“I told him to buy for me knicker. Just imagine with his public status and dignity busy at the supermarket till counter paying for a knicker. I told him that baby if you love me, buy for me the knicker, I will put it on for you.”

Makula also disclosed that the man of God gave her Shs2 million to buy a bra.

“He also asked me what else he could buy for me. I told him to buy a matching bra but he told me that he couldn’t find one. What he did, when he came to my home, he gave me the knicker and Shs2 million for the bra.”

The revelation attracted wild reactions from church followers and heathens alike, with a section arguing the funds should instead have been used to support his poor flock threatened to be affected by the negative effects of Covid-19.

Others however said it was right for the preacher to do as he wished as longer as it was for purposes of attaining the love of his life. Those in support of Bugingo, is Pastor Jengo.

During his Sunday service, Jengo scorned those that were accusing Bugingo of extravagance in the matter and asked that they should keep quiet forever for they seem to know nothing about love.

He said Bugingo, according to him had paid so little for Makula’s undies and had it been him, not even twice the amount would suffice. As such, he vowed to spend Shs5 million on the undergarments of the woman he will marry once she becomes available.

As soon as he mentioned this, his followers, mainly the female singles instantly started demanding that the handsome pastor should instantly make plans about his marriage known. This prompted the late Pastor Augustine Yiga’s son to declare the search for a woman for him to marry open.