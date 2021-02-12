Uganda’s multi-award winning singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo has reassured Ugandans that he’s still the Tourism Ambassador of the country.

On Wednesday, The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) unveiled successful athlete Joshua Cheptegei as the new Tourism Ambassador. Last year Cheptegei broke a 16-year-old world record in the 5000m in Monaco and also broke the 10000 record in Valencia, Spain.

Following this appointment, some netizens thought Kenzo was kicked out from his Ambassador role, but as he was congratulating Cheptegei, the singer pointed out that the athlete wasn’t replacing him, but rather just joining him.

“Congratulations my brother Joshua Cheptegei and welcome to the team. Let’s do it even bigger,” he noted on Facebook on Wednesday.

It’s not a secret that both Kenzo and Cheptegei are the best at what they do (music, athletics) and UTB couldn’t choose any better public figure to sell Uganda’s Tourism to the outside world than the duo.

On Wednesday during the unveiling event of Cheptegei, Lily Ajarova, the Executive Officer of UTB said that Cheptegei’s performance at the international scene grabbed their attention and being that they are rebranding tourism, they named him an ambassador.

Cheptegei pledged to share his story to the rest of the world.

“In the same breath, I wish to call upon every Ugandan especially those in the diaspora to make a point to visit and discover more about this country,” he said.