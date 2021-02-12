Struggling socialite Nalongo Sheila Don Zella has clapped back at haters who thought she was too broke and could not afford to fly back to the United States of America (USA).

Don Zella who holds a duo citizenship of Uganda and USA has been engaged in many scandals lately, till when she decided to go back to the States.

Through her Facebook page on Wednesday, Don Zella assured haters that she’s currently back to her home in Los Angeles and busy enjoying life again.

“Many people said I can’t travel back to America bla bla bla but America can’t versus India, it’s impossible unless I am not sweet, thanks for the black mail am here to inform you I am home in Los Angeles popping a bottle of champagne,” she noted.

The controversial socialite recently had a big clash with Speke Apartments, Wampewo after allegedly a thief broke into her rented Apartment and stole her valuable items.

According to Zella, the thief stole eight passports (7 USA and 1 Ugandan passport) two laptops (HP ProBook and MacBook), a hard drive worth worth Shs11 million, Jewelry worth Shs55 million, four phones worth Shs18 million, two Kids tablet worth Shs2 million, Nikon D850 worth Shs14 million, cash amounting to Shs332 million.

The socialite then sued Speke Apartments for negligence and demanded compensation of Shs461 million for damages caused.

However, despite Zella’s claims, netizens weren’t convinced as many thought that she was looking for ways of getting money from this case to help her support her fading social lifestyle.