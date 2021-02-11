Valentine’s Day will surely not find socialite Zari Hassan a lonely woman after unveiling her new lover.

Zari has been struggling with love, and recently a section of her fans advised her to get back together with her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz, little did they know that the South Africa based Ugandan socialite was busy hunting for a new man for herself.

Love-struck Zari, through instagram unveiled her new man whom she has since given a name ‘Dark Stallion’.

Scared that it might end in tears, the mother of five requested Dark Stallion not to break her little heart.

“Don’t break my little hand, I mean my heart Mr man, call him the Dark Stallion,” she captioned the picture on her Insta stories.

Ever since Zari parted ways with her ex-husband Diamond, the socialite has been struggling to find long-lasting love. Recently she got into a ‘serious’ relationship with a man, identified as King bae and the couple even got engaged, but the relationship ended in tears and she went back to the searching board.

But now she has found new love from Dark Stallion, we wish her the best of luck.