Mariat Candace Nasasira has officially bid farewell to Galaxy FM after eight years of service.

Mariat has been working as the station’s programmes Director, and has also been hosting the station’s morning show called Morning Saga ‘akasambatuko’ which airs from Monday to Friday (6am-10am) and the Country Lounge which airs every Sunday from 10am-1pm.

It all started as a rumour after Mariat was replaced by Spark TV’s Precious Remmy a few weeks ago, and although some fans thought that she will come back to retain her position, she has stated otherwise.

Through her social media page on Wednesday, Mariat told her fans that she is officially not an employee of the radio station.

“I am grateful to all of you that have always supported me in anyway… May Allah reward you. That being said, I would like to inform you officially that I am no longer an employee of Galaxy FM,” she said.

Mariat who got married in January 2021, in a glamourous Islamic wedding told her fans that she decided to take a break from radio to concentrate on her family and business, but will be back on air in due time.

“I take time off to concentrate on my business and family though it’s not the end of the journey for me on the airwaves. I will be communicating when I get back on air in Sha Allah,” she shared.