Singer Angella Katatumba’s loose mouth has landed her in trouble with a section of Ugandans following her uncultured feminist talk that didn’t go well with a section of the public.

While appearing on a local TV show over a week ago, the “Tonerabira singer” vowed she wouldn’t do certain things in the name of marriage including cooking, washing, cleaning the house among other.

The only female member of the very propertied Katatumba family argued that, all her prospective husband should expect from her is love making and producing children.

As for house chores, Angella says she would at all times recruit domestic servants to handle all that on her behalf.

The over confident feminist singer laughed at the host’s suggestion that as woman, it would only be prudent she submits to her husband. She wondered how she would be required to execute all such obligations just because she is a woman in complete disregard of her economic contribution in the family.

She further stressed that the situation she was talking about was exactly what her current fiancé was enduring and so did her former black American hubby back in the UK.

Understandably, the foul mouthed singer has for the last considerable number of days been a punching bag for the enraged male chauvinist society who feel the remarks were inappropriate.

On social media, insults have been raining on Katatumba like they wont stop anytime soon. This has created a war of words between women who are largely supportive of the diva and those who feel that Katatumba is not right.

Reacting to a post on her facebook page wherein she defended her position that she had only been raised to look for money and not looking after men, social media inlaws chipped in each with an opinion which made it appear like a war between the male and female netizens.