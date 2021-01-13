After spending over 10 months without working, many musicians have now woken up to look for other alternatives to enable them make ends meet.

Musicians are among the most affected group of people after Uganda announced a total Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020. Even when government started to ease the lockdown restrictions, concerts, bars, clubs and music shows are still under suspension.

Now singer Cindy Sanyu has decided not to wait for when she will be able to perform again to make some money;she has ventured in beauty business.

Cindy has decided to use her fame and huge social media following to make some extra money and through her instagram page, she shared her new line of lipstick and eyelashes, thus requesting fans to support her new hustle.

“Cindy Sanyu lipstick and Cindy Biabe lashes are here. My lipstick and lashes are here and they are fabulous. Lemme me show you how I use them. They are available a Kyaligonza fashion Kibuli branch. Get yours now,” She noted.

A few weeks back, singer King Saha also joined the restaurant and bar business to substitute his music business which is currently not making cash. Other artistes who have started new ventures during the lockdown period include, Kalifah Aganaga (Salon and beauty), Jovan Luzinda (Car wash) just to mention but a few.