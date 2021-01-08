South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has come out to defend her son Raphael Semwanga from social media critics who are trolling him over his sex orientation.

On Thursday Raphael, the last born child of late Ivan Semwanga with Zari shocked the internet when he shared a video confessing about how he finds the male gender attractive.

Raphael stressed out that he knows people will judge him because of his sex orientation but ‘it is what it is… I am gay’.

“I took sometime, I was thinking every time, and I think I like gents, you guys might judge me, you might think its not who I am but in my heart, I see gents attractive and not females but that just what it is,” Raphael said.

This sparked a social media debate as several critics asked Zari where her son got the ‘credentials’ of becoming gay and why she never guided him into a straight path.

But as the boy’s mother, Zari denied these gay allegations, saying that her son is a straight young man who has never shown any interest in a male gender.

And according to the mother of five, Raphael has a female girlfriend, maybe he had some issues and it was a good thing for him to say he was gay.

“My son Raphael started dating at the age of 14, I could give him lunch money to go eat with his girlfriend in the mall. Raphael is not a gay but if he turns out to be, I have to support him as a mother, its my duty. Now you all will chill and leave him alone,” she replied via Instagram.