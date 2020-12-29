After receiving numerous trolls on social media, Team no Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi has finally come out to speak against the current security forces brutality.

On Sunday as police and military were trying to block the National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine from conducting his campaigns, they brutally injured several journalists who included Ashraf Kasirye, Ali Mivule, Daniel Lutaaya, and Bobi’s bodyguard Frank Ssenteza was was allegedly knocked dead by military patrol car.

And following that incident, several social media users started to troll a section of singers for remaining silent when Ugandans are being killed, yet they made a lot of noise when Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Tems were arrested.

Sheebah couldn’t take in the insults as she quickly shared a post on her page on Monday, speaking against the security’s continued brutality on citizens.

“God help us. What’s happening in my country Uganda is so heartbreaking. Why are we killing each other? We are all Ugandans. The blood shed must STOP please. Because this is beyond most to us… Only God can save us,” she said.

Recently after the riot which saw over 50 people dead, Sheebah said that she doesn’t know anything happening in the country since she concentrates on her music business, and asked people to stop forcing her to comment on political issues.

“Please don’t force me to be what I am not meant to be, you would want me to be a politician, but I am not into that. Don’t force us, and don’t hate us for not thinking like you want us to, or for not saying what you want us to say, it’s really not fair,” she said.

Sheebah joins fellow celebrities who include Spice Diana, Lydia Jazmine, Ykee Benda among others who are coming up to speak against brutal security forces.