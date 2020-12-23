Jilted lover Ykee Benda is now a full recognized member of Uganda’s Stingy Men’s Association – an umbrella that brings together men who have resolved to keep their hard earned bucks for themselves after accusing city slay queens of detoothing them clean with no reciprocal value.

Benda who was over a year dumped by his sweet baby mama has hard a rough time with relationships. Just a few months ago,TV celebrity Sheila Nduhukire rejected his honest love thus leaving him a disappointed man.

His attention would now shift to city entertainer Martha Kay for whom they have for long been rivaling with fellow singer Alex Bagonza aka A Pass.

But as a birth day gift for Mr Bagonza, on Tuesday, Martha publicly poured her heart out for the singer whom she referred to as the greatest man of all time while also admitting she is such a blessed woman to have him for herself.

“Bagonza! Bagonza! Where do I start? I’m so grateful for this year cause it brought me you! Thank you for all the laughter, the conversation, the advice, the time, the listening ear! Thank you for being such a present and intentional friend! You are beyond your talent. You are beyond your genius, you are quite literally, the greatest of all time! Uganda is lucky to have you, and so am I! ” Martha remarked as if seemingly lost in love.

“I know you have so many great plans.. my prayer is that God will give you all your heart’s desires in good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over! (Praying you get that Range Rover you want too) Cannot wait to see where this new year will take you. I’m certain it will be GRAND!!!! You surely deserve all things good! ” She continued.

In anger, disappointment,and frustration, Benda resolved to put a halt on anything to do with love and instead opted to join the the association of men who vowed to keep their dime for themselves.

Benda’s seriousness on the matter has been further proved after he instantly applied to lead the trending association as it’s pioneer president even though some of it’s members protest his request over his money spending habits in the past in a bid to entice Martha Kay.

“Dear Stingy Men’s Association (SMAU), please look into my papers ASAP, I badly wanna be your President. I am experienced enough to take you forward.” Reads Benda’s expression of intent to lead the bizarre association which has of late sent city slayers murmuring.