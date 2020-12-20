The vocally rich singer, Manisur Semanda aka King Saha has ventured into restaurant and bar business.

Dubbed the King’s Spot, Saha’s hangout is located in Entebbe, near Nkumba University and hopefully it will be the next ‘big thing’ when Covid-19 lockdown is completely lifted.

Spice Diana and Gravity Omutujju did the honours of sharing this exciting news on behalf of King Saha.

And according to Spice Diana in a video shared on her Instagram page, King’s Spot has an ample space for all kinds of parties like birthdays, Kasiki, baby/bridal showers, graduation among other things. It also offers all kinds of food, barbeque, muchomo, drinks among other things at a friendly price.

Besides the restaurant and bar business, King Saha invested heavily in farming, real estates among other business ventures and we believe this new business will also be a success.

Saha joins fellow singers who include, Mesach Semakula, Geoffrey Lutaaya, Haruna Mubiru, Jose Chameleone among others who opened up restaurants and bars, though Chameleone’s DNA Lounge collapsed before it could even celebrate a year..