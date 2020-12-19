Nigerian female singer Temilade Openiyi alias Tems has waged a war on Bebe Cool for claiming that he helped them (Tems and Omah Lay) get released when they got arrested in Uganda last week.

Tems and Omah Lay were arrested last Sunday for violating the Covid-19 rules after staging a music show in Munyonyo the previous day. They were however released on Tuesday following government’s decision to drop the charges against the musicians.

In their release process, singer Bebe Cool came out and claimed that he is the one who secured freedom for the musicians.

“We got our brothers and sister out,” the ‘wakayima’ singer posted on social media while displaying Omah Lay and Tems release forms.

However, according to Tems, Bebe Cool never contributed to their release instead he bribed police officer to give him photos of their release papers.

“Bebe Cool who the fvck are you? You followed the police around and bribed them to send you our release papers so that you can look like you had anything to do with our release. See your head?Na pit latrine dey inside not brain,” Tems tweeted on Friday.

She further warned Bebe Cool not to dare step his foot in Nigeria because he will not like what she will do to him.

“I swear avoid Nigeria for the rest of your life, if you ever find out am in the same place as you run for your life because I won’t be in chains and nothing will stop me from pouncing on you, you should cut off your dick, it’s clearly too small to be useful.”