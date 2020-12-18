Former Golden band singer Ronald Mayinya has defended himself following the viral video in which he was seen smoking weed in public.

Mayinja a few days back made headlines after he was caught on camera smoking weed as he was trying to convince a group of youth into voting for his presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

But in his defence during an interview on NBS Uncut on Thursday, Mayinja denied being a drug addict but said he was doing some research on people who smoke weed, so he had to involve himself in the action.

“I do not smoke weed but according to the research I was carrying out, I had to go to those who smoke it and find out why they smoke it, they tell us that when carrying out research, you have to relate with the people by doing what they do before advising them against the bad acts,” he said.

The singer further said smoking weed was a way of associating with that group of people because after inhaling some marijuana, they finally opened up to him and listened to what he was saying.

“I was trying to calm them down so that they could open up to me and listen to what I wanted to say. If I hadn’t done that, we wouldn’t have reached an agreement. After the action, they calmed down and started telling me why they smoke and promised to reduce how much they smoke, it wasn’t showbiz, it was research,” he said.

Mayinja joins fellow singer Bebe Cool who was also caught on camera kneeling down for people while giving out NRM T-shirts, all in the name of campaigning for their candidate Museveni.