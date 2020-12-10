Singer Alexander Bagonza aka A Pass is not satisfied with the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) nomination list which was released on Wednesday.

When MTV confirmed that they will be hosting the 2021 MAMAs in Uganda on February 20, 2021, many local artists were happy thinking that it will be the time for local talent to shine, but things are not happening as many expected.

It all started when MAMA released list of nominations, including musicians like John Blaq, Sheebah Karungi, Daddy Andre, Vinka, Spice Diana and Bebe Cool in the Best Uganda act, but this particular category has left many artistes unsatisfied on how a particular people scooped a nominated.

According to A Pass, Bebe Cool did not do enough to deserve the nomination for there are many local artistes who have performed better than him locally and internationally.

A Pass says that if it’s not him, MTV would have nominated Swangz avenue’s Winnie Nwagi or Fik Fameica instead of Bebe Cool because they had some good music in the last months.

“About the MTV MAMA2021 issue, I suggest @BebeCoolUg should be removed off the list and if not A Pass or @Firebby UG, at least Fik should have been nominated,” A Pass noted through his twitter page on Thursday.

Unsatisfied Galaxy FM’s presenter Prim Asiimwe also added that the only MAMA they can trust now are their mothers at home.

“I guess the only genuine MAMA is the mama/mummy back in our homes because ehhhhh,” she said.