The Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) 2020 has been postponed to 2021 over unavoidable circumstances.

ASFAs are organised annually by city Fashionista BrIan Ahumuza of Abryanz Fashions to recognize the most outstanding icons in the fashion, design, and beauty industry in Africa and its arguably the biggest fashion red-carpet show on the continent.

But because of the Covid-19 pandemic effects, the 2020 ASFAs award gala has been cancelled, and this is the first time this event will not be happening ever since its debut in 2013.

According to organisers, they have never envisioned the ASFAs being a virtually produced show, as this ruins the idea and concept on which this award show was started; like people coming together in one room, the flair, glam among other pomp things the ASFAs are known for.

“Our team did have a sit down, and we did weigh our options and after much consideration, putting into account the safety of our fans and guests and also the need to give you a show that will be as remarkable and unforgettable like the last 8 years, we have made the tough decision to postpone the event to 2021,” reads a notice on ASFAs Facebook page.

They further noted that they will use this year and next year to maximize planning to ensure that they deliver a show that will be the best experience ever.