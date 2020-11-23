Swangz Avenue has added a new adventurous aspect in this year’s edition of Roast and Rhyme.

Unlike the usual Picnic-like Roast and Rhyme editions that used to happen at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo, this year’s edition will be happening in the wild of Murchison Falls National Park.

Themed The Wild Roast and Rhyme, this year partiers will be ‘roasting and rhyming’ in a tourism format as all fun will be taking place at Murchison Falls starting from Friday 11th to Saturday 13th December.

According to organisers, they made a change in this year’s edition to support the government initiative of promoting the country’s local tourism and popularizing tourism sites in Uganda.

The weekend will be fully packed with fun activities starting from Friday with Bonfire night, where organisers will treat tourists to freestyle entertainment and treats of roasted wild meat.

On Saturday, partiers will be treated to an evening full of meat, live entertainment, and lots of drinks, among other activities listed for the weekend.

To take part in this experience, there are several packages listed for everyone from Shs200,000 to Shs1.4 million depending on the size of your wallet. For transport to Murchison Falls either by road or air, Swangz gat you covered at a cost. For bookings 0770493367, 0790276163.