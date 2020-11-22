Uganda Hippos’ head coach Morley Byekwaso on Thursday named the final 20 man squad that will represent the country in the U20 Total CAF African Cup of Nations Zonal qualifiers in Tanzania.

Singer Bebe Cool’s son Ssali Alpha Thierry is among the lucky players who made it to the final squad.

From a young age, Alpha has been in the right hands at the Proline Soccer Academy, nurturing his talent and fine tuning a few aspects of his game. He was promoted to the Proline FC senior team this year.

The squad travelled to Tanzania (host) on Friday morning aboard Uganda Airlines.

“My primary target just like any other Ugandan is to see that the team reaches to the final of this tournament. If this is achieved, we shall be rest assured of the ticket to play in the AFCON final tournament in Mauritania,” Coach Byekwaso said.

The Coach said the squad of 20 players that he selected has worked hard and they will make the country proud.

The tournament runs from November 23, to December 5, in Tanzania.

The Hippos will face South Sudan in the first group game on November 23, at 4pm.

The team had the first light training at 3pm on Saturday, 21st November 2020.

The U-20 qualifiers will see 11 countries competing. Hosts Tanzania has been placed in group A with Somalia and Djibouti, while Burundi, South Sudan and Uganda are in group B.

Ethiopia plays in group C with Kenya and Sudan.

Officials

Leader of Delegation: Ariga Rasoul Ibrahim

Head coach: Byekwaso Morley

Fitness coach: Felix Ayobo

Goalkeeping coach: Kiggundu Billy

Team Coordinator: Namusisi Joan

Team Doctor: Katumba Yahaya

Kits Manager: Bumpenje Frank

Media Officer :Mpagi Farid

Players:

Ssenyondwa Denis Kaala

Bbosa Richard

Kayondo Abdu Aziizi

Musa Ramathan

Kizito Mugweri Gavin

Semakula Kenneth

Mugulusi Isma

Sserwadda Steven

Bogere Ivan

Bukenya Joseph Kizza

Asaba Ivan

Kafumbe Joseph

Onyai Raymond

Mulindi Ashiraf

Byaruhanga Bobosi

Basangwa Richard

Wabyoona Faisal

Yiga Najib

Komakech Jack

Ssali Alpha Thierry

