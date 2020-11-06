Singer A Pass has run back to offer his full support to musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, who was on Tuesday nominated to run for President in 2021 general elections.

A Pass who had recently abandoned the struggle after witnessing the continued police brutality against National Unity Platform (NUP)/People Power movement supporters.However, following the new milestone, A Pass quickly ran to Bobi’s home in Magere to congratulate the ‘ghetto gladiator’.

In a video shared on his social media page on Thursday, A Pass seemed so happy and excited to meet the Kyandondo East legislator and he vowed to offer Bobi a full support through his new journey.

“Me and Sir Dan Magic had to go congratulate our brother Bobi Wine and also check and see how he is doing, it was an honour,” he noted.

However, we can’t forget how this singer denied being with Bobi Wine during the Over the Top Tax (OTT) protest which saw Bobi Wine among others jailed following that protest.

After believing that he was next on police’s list, A Pass took it on his social media page and claimed that the man who was seen in the pictures, demonstrating alongside Bobi Wine wasn’t him, for an evil person photoshopped his image to cause him problems.

That aside, and a few months back, A Pass shared a post on his page confessing support for President Museveni, he pointed out how Museveni shouldn’t be blamed for the failures of so many things in the country, yet there are several other leaders who have failed to execute their duties.

He further questioned why people put a blame on a person who gives the money rather than the people who are supposed to use that money well.

However, A Pass has now confirmed his full support and he is currently a strong supporter of the People Power struggle again.