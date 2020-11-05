The Mpaka Records CEO, Singer Ykee Benda is currently at ease after recovering his studio equipment which was stolen a few days ago.

Benda, real name Wycliffe Tugume recently shared sad news on his social media pages, saying that a thief broke into his studio and stole most of the equipment which included Speakers, Computers, Consoles among other things.

But the good news now is that the ‘Singa’ hit maker managed to recover his stolen i-Mac computer with his unreleased music projects intact, and they were able to apprehend the thief too.

“Good morning my well wishers, both bad and good news: Good news; we have caught the thief with our IMac intact. Bad news; this fool sold off the speakers and microphones. We thank God our work is intact both mine and Dre Cali’s,” he noted via Twitter on Wednesday.

After this robbery recently, Benda was forced to close the studio for non-employees for some time to allow them carry out a proper investigation into the matter.

“Announcement: Due to issues beyond up, Mpaka Records Studios are out of bounds for non-employees till further notice, forgive us for any inconveniences in the due course, everything will fall back into place,” Benda noted through his Twitter page.

Following the good news, the studio will be reopened in in next couple of days.