The once social media sweetheart, singer Ibrahim Mayanja aka Big Eye is currently experiencing a nightmare from fans after he allegedly abandoned the human rights struggle.

Recently, Big Eye started a social media struggle to advocate for human rights after noticing that police had developed a habit of manhandling people and carrying out unlawful, inhuman and brutal arrests.

And through his campaign #EndUnFairArrest, he celebrated a win over police, as the law enforcers bowed to pressure and released new guidelines that they were to be followed while doing their field operations.

Just when people thought that the singer is slowly joining the opposition side, he shared a picture of President Yoweri Museveni as his profile picture, thus confirming that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential flag bearer will be his candidate come 2021 general election.

However, this rubbed many of his fans on the wrong side, as many wondered why he was siding with the oppressor if indeed he was truly on the side of people who were brutally arrested.

Others believe that maybe his recent #StopPoliceBrutality campaign was also a hoax aimed at keeping him in eyes of the media.

Some comments read;

Akiiki Best. So the brutality you were condemning ended or you were absent from earth yesterday. Pretentious people.

Auma Caroline. You came out and condemned brutalities, torture, injustice and so forth and you came out to post someone who is in charge of them?? Are you really okay upstairs?? What kind of food were you fed on?

Tricia Byensi. Keep enjoying innocent taxpayers’ money and siding with the so called leaders oppressing the majority of Ugandans… trust me, our God is never silent to innocent people’s prayers and tears, Karma awaits you and all those oppressing God’s innocent people.

Fada Kajumba. I knew from the start that you were playing your games, let me even unfollow you right away.

Nsubuga Bernard. You have your own rights to support Museveni as long as you don’t abuse Bobi Wine, but we are watching you keenly boss, continue being on the side of the oppressors, but when the oppressed get tired of it you will see what next.

Kiyingi Ryna. When someone is lacking what to do but to beg am not surprised anymore but rewards awaited when you have a show.