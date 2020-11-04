Singer Moses Ssali famously known as Bebe Cool is currently angry with some NRM bigwigs over Ronald Mayinja’s Museveni song.

Bebe Cool says he is is not happy with the party big shots who have decided to sideline his campaign song for President Yoweri Museveni in favour of Mayinja’s.

A few weeks ago, Bebe Cool released his “Mwongedde Akalulu’ with hopes that the song will be the official campaign anthem for Museveni in the 2021 general elections.

But to his dismay, on Monday during the NRM manifesto launch, his colleagues seemed to be more interested in Mayinja’s ‘akalulu’ song as they were seen dancing their bones out when the former National Unity Platform (NUP) member stepped on stage to entertain the party supporters.

During an interview on Urban TV on Tuesday, the ‘Wakayima’ singer said he was shocked that some NRM big figures could adore a song of a new party entrant at the expense of his.

“What they did was not right. How could you prefer a song of a new party entrant to that of a loyal cadre who has supported the party for so many years? There’s no way you can front Mayinja’s song and leave mine hanging. I know they have a hidden agenda,” Bebe Cool said on Tuesday.

Even those in opposition are laughing at us because they know some of us have worked for the party but by the end of the day, we are sidelined. Take an example of Big Eye he has also worked for NRM, pelted with bottles because of NRM but you go on to cherish a new entrant.

“I’m not attacking Mayinja or what , even I told him face to face that they should stop portraying NRM as a deal making party. He has spent 10 years abusing Museveni, he had made hundreds of Ugandans to hate the ruling government. Unfortunately when he made up his mind to join NRM, some big people in the party decided to adore him more than those loyal supporters he found around.”