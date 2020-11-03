Have you ever admired or wondered how socialite/ businessman Suleiman Kabangala alias SK Mbuga has been able to accumulate and maintain his wealth? Well he has shared the secret.

Kampala has seen so many loaded socialites like Bryan White, Bad Black, Don Nasser, Don Bahati, Sipapa, among others who shake the city with their money and before you know it, they are broke, gone and forgotten, but Mbuga has tried to maintain his status regardless.

And through his social media page on Monday, SK Mbuga noted that if one wants to be successful, they should learn to keep moving forward no matter the mistakes they make along the way.

“Success seems to be connected with actions. Successful people keep moving, they make mistakes but they don’t quit,” he shared on his page.

Although Mbuga was recently accused of allegedly conniving with his wife Vivienne Chebet Mbuga to swindle over 53 million Swedish Krona (About Shs23 billion) from Vivienne’s then Swedish boyfriend Sten Heinson in 2017, among other money laundering and fake gold deals, Mbuga blamed all those accusations to mafias who wanted to put him down.

The socialite revealed that he has accumulated all his wealth through hard work and investments, besides his lavish lifestyle, Mbuga has invested heavily in car business and real estate. He also owns STV among other investments under his name.

The socialite is also constructing a hospital in Kabalagala with hopes of making it the best health facility in the country.