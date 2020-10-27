Gagamel Boss Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool has decided to join artiste management again, and in a few days he will be unveiling two new talents under his label.

Bebe Cool who has been behind the grooming of talents like Rema Namakula has decided to give a chance to new singing divas Edith, Key and Sheila Jamaal to become stars.

“Gagamel records will be unleashing two talented ladies Edith Key and Sheila Jamaal onto the Uganda/African music scene this week,” he said through his social media page on Sunday.

He however cried out to President Museveni to look into opening the art industry because it employs a large number of youths and also extends curfew hours to at least midnight.

“My prayer is that president M7 looks into the art/entertainment industry soon by considering allowing bars to operate with standard SOP’s, limited number of people and curfew at midnight. This would allow minimum income for these youths.”

He added that, “This industry employs millions of youths as waiters, waitresses, DJs, Bouncers, cleaners, bar owners, event organisers, musicians, etc who have really struggled to survive in this Covid times. It’s time for music and entertainment to coexist with Covid.”