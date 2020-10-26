NTV’s Mwasuze Mutya show host Faridah Nakazibwe has teamed with singer Bruno ‘K’ Kiggundu in a new song called ‘Talk to ‘Faridah.

Through her social media page, Nakazibwe revealed that she wrote the lyrics of this song and then got her vocally talented ‘son’ Bruno K to sing, thus coming up with an adorable soundtrack.

However, this song isn’t the kind you will hear playing on Radio or TV or a kind you will download on several music channels for it’s going to be a soundtrack of Nakazibwe’s YouTube channel and you can get to enjoy it when you visit YouTube.

“I put my writing skills to test and came up with these lyrics. The vocally gifted Bruno K did justice to it in the studio. Talk to Faridah is the official soundtrack of my YouTube channel,” she said through her social media page on Sunday.

Faridah and Bruno K became close friends after some social media gossip made up a lie that the two were involved in an intimate relationship.

After the rumour made rounds on social media like wildfire, Bruno quickly went on his page and denied ever seeing the TV Star face to face. A few days later Nakazibwe invited him over to her ‘Mwasuze Mutya’ show on NTV where he met the media personality in person and since then, these two have been so inseparable as Bruno has these days turned into a ‘son’ Nakazibwe has never had.