Here is a man who believes in love, even after more than 10 heart breaks, he still marries a new girl immediately after one has left.

If there is more still interesting stuff about Dr Joel Isabirye, it is how he manages to marry a different woman every two years. And in lavish ceremonies.

Despite the reputation of marrying endlessly, the renowned media consultant’s star of always finding a new woman to fill Mrs Isabirye’s office is incredible. He must be too lucky to always land quickly a new woman believing she would be better than the past lot.

We bring you some of the relationships that have built Isabirye’s “Marriage Immaterial” reputation.

Grace Naisamura

Isabirye official love story starts in 2006. Little is known about ladies he laid before.

Still humble and full of hopes, Isabirye said I DO in church to Grace Naisamura in 2006. He had hopes and plans of living with the former Daily Monitor Reporter for the rest of his life but things didn’t happen as he planned.

Maybe because she was his first wife, this relationship managed to exist for four years, and for the record it is the longest marriage Isabirye has ever been in. That is when the ghost for dumping women started.

Four months of crying for his lost love, Isabirye went back to the searching board and got himself a new bride.

Sharon Nagadya

Young and fresh, Sharon Nagadya thought that she had hit the jackpot with Joel Isabirye, and in 2010, she took her fiancé (Isabirye) to her family in a lavish ceremony (Kwanjula), however this marriage didn’t even last for a year as the couple split in six months.

Ritah Kaggwa

After breaking up with Nagadya, famed social media blogger Ritah Kaggwa came in and also shared her moment with Isabirye. The two secretly got engaged and it’s alleged that Ritah’s first son is fathered by Isabirye. Despite having a child, the two went separate ways in less than two years. He had seen a new catch.

Rebecca Jingo

Singer Rebecca Jingo came into the picture, with a lot of vigor and energy, throwing jabs to all Isabirye’s ex-wives.

She was a ninja of sorts, who also used her vocal skills to record a song dubbed ‘Kanamba’ for her new man. With love in the air, the couple was denied holy matrimony at Namirembe Cathedral given that Isabirye was married in church with his first wife (Naisamura). But this did not stop the couple as in 2013 to marry in civil court. However, despite their lavish ‘Chopper’ wedding, two years later the couple went into bitter separation.

With Isabirye claiming that Jingo was very violent and at one time she tried to kill him with a knife, he also claimed that Jingo used to practice a lot of witchcraft, theft among other stuffs.

Lillian Mukasa

Given that bad experience from his past relationship, Isabirye was thought to have called off relationships with women, naysayers were all wrong as a new woman identified as Lillian Mukasa came into the picture just months after breaking up with Jingo.

2015 was Lillian’s year to hold the title of Mrs. Isabirye. But things didn’t work out as she planned. Or she failed to meet Mrs Isabirye’s standards. She too was kicked out.

Natie K

Then came Natie K, the most current ex- Mrs. Isabirye.

Briefly, Natie K and Isabirye got married in 2017, and the couple has a one year old son. Natie is a popular slay queen and a survivor of the ill-fated MV Templar that claimed life of over 40 people.

Isabirye used this a chance to crucify her, claiming that the reason as to why he had to break up from this relationship was because Natie spent a lot of time slaying and didn’t know how to take care of her home. Just like in Jingo’s case, he also pinned her for being a Thief, and an extremely violent woman.

And well, days after their official breakup, Watchdog learnt that Isabirye was secretly going to engage a new woman, it didn’t even take him long, as he found Natie’s replacement in less than a week, rather, he had seen someone better than Natie in the making, and had to clear space for her.

Though Isabirye tried to hide the identity of his bride, source told Watchdog that this woman was a popular slay queen called Evelyn Nakitende and that the couple was planning to organize the ‘Kwanjula’ before 2019 but we don’t know what happened later.

Other women

Isabirye’s list of women is so long that other women like Cathy Namatovu, Sandra Namulindwa, and Natalia Lukanga among others almost missed to appear on it. However Isabirye claims he doesn’t plan to have more short stint relationship.

In 2016, while speaking on an interview with Dembe FM, Isabirye claimed that he always tries to make his relationships work, but women always let him down.