‘#EndUnfairArrest’ singer Big Eye, real name Ibrahim Mayanja has championed a campaign that is aimed at advocating justice for people who have been victims of police brutality.

According to the singer, Police have developed a habit of arresting people without clear reasons and manhandling them during the process.

“A lot of Ugandans are being arrested for no clear reason, a lot of Ugandans are being badly beaten during arrests. This is not for me but it’s for every Ugandan,” Big Eye said through his social media page on Tuesday.

The struggling singer who has of late turned into a human rights advocate further promised that he will be protesting on one of the Kampala streets anytime this week to make his voice heard.

A few days back, the self proclaimed Star Boss claimed that he was very hurt when he saw Uganda Police arresting youths who were found wearing red, and according to him, it was unlawful, unfair and a violation of human rights.

“As a fair Ugandan, honestly why would you arrest someone for putting on a Red attire? We have been putting on this colour for many years. I felt very sad when I saw young people being taken to Kitalya prison just because they were found putting on a red colour. That’s unlawful, unfair and violation of human rights,” Big Eye said.

And since then, the singer was forced to develop a new hash tag “EndUnfiarArrests” to make his voice on human rights heard, and several of his fellow singers like Fik Fameica among others have joined him on this cause.