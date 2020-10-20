‘An excellent wife is the crown of her husband’, said Pastor Steven Mutesasira who decided to give himself a new chance of happiness after his marriage with singer Julie Mutesasira failed to work out.

Pastor Steven and Julie were married for quite a long time and they had three children together but their marriage failed to workout before officially getting divorced in 2016. Julie then decided to relocate to Canada, leaving her three children behind with their father.

Tired of being alone! Over the weekend, Pastor Steven, also the senior preacher of Appointed Upper Room Church Kamwokya tied a knot with his new wife Judith Mutesasira in a glamorous wedding at Faith Power Centre Entebbe.

Although many people are currently criticising the pastor wondering how he will offer marriage counselling to his Sheep when he is married for the third time after failing to workout things with his previous wives Jane and Julie. However, the pastor has chosen to pay a deaf ear to ‘haters’ as he went on to praise his new wife after the wedding.

And through his social media page on Monday, he made a promise to his new wife Judith as he penned down an emotional letter saying that they have now turned into one entity for the lifetime.

“An excellent wife is the crown of her husband, but she who shames him is as rottenness in his bones (Proverbs 12:4) Marriage is a life-long covenant between a man and a woman to live as one flesh, for their mutual benefits, and for the bearing of children,” Pastor Steven said.

“The relation of husband –wife is the most beautiful relational of the world. It’s the relation by which two different people turn into one entity for the lifetime.”