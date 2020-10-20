Singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka has been trolled left, right and centre for dressing up her mum in a wrong dress for her 59th birthday celebration photo-shoot.

On Monday, Jazmine shared pictures of her mum posing in a beautifully organised birthday photo-shoot but these pictures gathered a lot of criticism instead of praises basing on the colours and design used for the shoot.

Jazmine’s mum was dressed in a pink and lemon green ladder back show dress which was designed by city fashionista Dyna Vence,

But according to Jazmine’s fans in the comment box, pink and lemon green were a bad combination for a dark skinned person like the singer’s mum, plus making a 59-year-old woman wear a back show dress was disrespectful.

See comments;

Doryn Mukasa. At mom’s age, she needed a decent outfit not back show dress with colours which doesn’t match her… now his sons’ in-law are also seeing her back… anyway happy birthday mama Jazmine.

Bruce Terrence. Wrong colours, happy birthday mummy, next time do something beautiful for her… this outfit is too too much.

Annet Kasule. From today, just learn it that dyna vence doesn’t love you, the dress is a complete no noo anyways happy birthday mum.

Tusasirwe Hamlet. At least she would look nice in a Kitenge, happy birthday mum

Roman Shepherd. The boldness you took to dress up mum in that dress, you just won yourself a gold medal.

Shan Fau. Happy birthday mum but an outfit more of her age would have rocked much better.

Mbambu Eddy. The designer will never see heaven, but next time don’t buy such ki dress and you come here mbu it has cost you dollars.

Jajja Nakabugo. Of all clothes in this world, you chose this really! But the designer doesn’t like you at all.

Farida Nalwoga. Happy birthday mum but the designer will never even go near the gates of heaven am telling you Lydia.