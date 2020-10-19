Singer Ibrahim Mayanja aka Big Eye has condemned Uganda Police Force for the arrest of National Unity Platform(NUP) supporters who were found wearing red berets.

A few years back, red used to be a normal colour but currently it has been turned into a political shade ever since the Kyadondo East Legislator Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine adopted it as his signature colour for his People Power Movement.

And according to Big Eye, before NUP or People Power was born, people used to wear red attires in peace but he is surprised on how putting on this colour has now turned into a crime.

Through his social media page on Sunday, the self proclaimed Star boss claimed that he was very hurt when he saw Uganda Police arresting youth who were found wearing red, and according to him, it was unlawful, unfair and a violation of human rights.

“As a fair Ugandan, honestly why would you arrest someone for putting on a Red attire? We have been putting on this colour for many years. I felt very sad when I saw young people being taken to Kitalya prison just because they were found putting on a red colour. That’s unlawful, unfair and violation of human rights,” Big Eye said.





