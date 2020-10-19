After failing to successfully make it to politics, singer Kalifah Aganaga has decided to venture into salon business to complement his struggling music career.

Kalifah, real name Mukiibi Sadat had a big dream of representing the people of Rubaga South in Parliament come 2021 general elections but it didn’t work out well for him after he was denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket to join that Parliamentary race.

However, that didn’t stop him from trying out a new venture and over the weekend, he shared a post on his social media page inviting skilled unemployed youth to contact him for a good job offer, to work at his salon which is yet to be opened.

“Am not ready for bottles just because… in a struggle to combat the widespread unemployment among fellow youths we are looking for young skilled professionals to work as barbers, make up artists, hairdressers and stylists,” he said.

Of late, Kalifah has made many enemies on social media after abusing NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine after he was denied the party ticket.

The bitter singer has since crossed to ruling party-NRM.