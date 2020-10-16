Comedienne Martha ‘Kay’ Kagimba has left singers Ykee Benda and A Pass cursing after revealing that she is love with another man.

Neither A Pass nor Ykee Benda’s name was mentioned when Martha was asked who she was dating these days during an interview on Spark TV’s Live Wire on Thursday.

But instead, the ‘Range Rover’ girl disclosed that she is currently in love with her Jesus Christ and not in any other romantic relationship yet.

“I am not in love but I am open to love anytime. I’ll be letting you know when ready. But I am very single,” she said.

Recently A Pass and Ykee Beeda have been posing as best candidates to win over Martha’s heart and the duo have always presented their manifestos via social media to win over the socialite.

A Pass at one time claimed that Martha is the reason as to why he writes so many love songs these days.

“All I am saying is that you are like my formula, I don’t know, nowadays I’m writing so many love songs, if I feel like I’m crazy in love. I want to be honest with you before we go far, I am very emotional, I cry sometimes. I cry during sex sometimes, if its so sweet I cry so much the tears roll down my eyes,” A Pass said during a live chat with Martha.