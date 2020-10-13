Veteran radio presenter Patriko Mujuuka has bid farewell to his fans after officially quitting his job at CBS FM Emmanduso over the weekend.

Mujuuka who has been behind the radio microphone for decades decided to quit radio so that he can concentrate on his new political journey as he sets to run for Nakifuma Constituency Member of Parliament seat come 2021 general elections.

Through his social media platform on Sunday, Mujuuka said that he quit his job at the Mengo based radio station to concentrate more on serving his Nakifuma people.

“Musanyusa live On 89.2 Cbs FM Emmanduso. I send my message of appreciation to my supporters, my bosses, my friends, listeners and everyone, thank you so much for your support. But I have stopped the radio jobs so that I can go and offer my service to my people of Nakifuma,” he posted.

Recently, Mujuuka was among the many entertainers who were denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer tickets, but this didn’t set him back as he disclosed that he will be joining the race as an independent candidate.

Mujuuka has also joined the long list of media personalities who include Miles Rwamiti (Spark TV), Joyce Bagala (NBS TV) among others who have dumped their media jobs to pursue a new journey in politics.