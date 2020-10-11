NTV’s T-Nation show host Herbert Kityamuweesi famously known as Crysto Panda has surely had an incredible 2020 and this explains why he has earned our week’s best artiste slot.

From a simple TV host to a music household name, Crysto Panda joined the music business for fun, little did he know that at one time his songs would be rocking all top music charts in the country.

Recently during an interview with a local media outlet, Crysto Panda revealed that he joined music as a by the way after his friend, also producer Nessim Pan Production pushed him into recording a song ‘jokingly’. Fortunately it was a turning point for him to music stardom.

Now the singer who started his music journey as a joke, charges millions of shillings for a single performance and also earns money from some music platforms; all thanks to his club bangers like Kyolina Omanya and his biggest single Bino Byebiluma Abayaye.

In just a few weeks, Bino byebiluma Abayaye already has 321104+ views on howwe.biz, and 175,446+ on YouTube whereas Kyolina Omanya already has 1 million plus views on YouTube.

Watch videos: