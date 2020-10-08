Moments after Bobi Wine’s first son Solomon Kampala Ssentamu parading a beautiful babe for the netizens’ optical nutrition, Col Kizza Besigye’s son Anselm Besigye has hit back in a higher voltage.

Solomon’s photo pose on Tuesday broke the internet with many fanatics lauding the young Ssentamu over his ‘mega accomplishment”.

In what would be termed as a contest for the prospective first sons, Anselm Besigye has also released “his girl” in a rebuttal that could send Solomon’s fanatics sinking while those of Anselm swim afloat.

Anselm’s girl is actually none other than Solange, a younger sister to the popular American singer Beyonce.

In the photo that has since been widely shared on social media, Anslem is seen smiling passionately with the high class singer’s sister, promoting some Ugandans on the internet to have wild dreams over the incident.

Some have gone ahead to troll Bobi Wine’s fans who had earlier boasted over Solomon’s girl show, suggesting that Anselm’s is a class apart as compared to the nobody displayed by the ghetto gladiator’s son.

” NUP people will go hung. That’s what we call class. The boys have settled the contest.Besigye always at the top.” Wrote a one Okoth Francine.

Save for living in the shadows of her popular sister Beyonce, Salange Knowles is actually a celebrity too on her own.

She was born on June 24 1986. She is an American singer, actress, songwriter, record producer and a performing artiste.

As a young music enthusiast, Solange featured as a backup dancer in her sister’s Destiny’s Child single. She would later sign with World Music Entertainment Label owned by her father Mathew Knowles.

She released her first studio album in 1992 aged 16.