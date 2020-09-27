Gagamel Boss Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool has advised fellow parents to invest a lot in their children through sports.

Bebe Cool whose son Alpha Thierry Ssali is a talented footballer, used his point of view possibly basing on how this sport has impacted on the latter, to advise fellow parents to borrow a leaf.

The ‘wakayima’ hit maker shared a training video of Alpha on his social media pages, and noted that parents can give a positive impact toward the country’s sports through investing in their children when they are still young.

“Ssali Alpha, ice dipping after training today, I believe as parents we can impact positively on the sports industry of Uganda by changing our mind-set, believe, support and invest in our children while they are still young,” Bebe Cool said on Saturday.

Bebe Cool once said that he is grooming his son to become the next Arsenal star, and as a proud father, he hopes that his dream will someday become true.

Just like Bebe Cool, several celebrities have also invested a lot in sports through their children, and some of them include Jose Chameleone’s son Abba Marcus Mayanja in Swimming, Hajji Haruna Mubiru’s son Ramadhan Mubiru in Motorsport, among others and its working well for them.