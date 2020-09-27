A social media war between Sweden based Ugandan blogger Raymond Soulfa aka Peng Peng and Singer Sadat Mukiibi aka Kalifah Aganaga has taken a new twist.

It all started when Peng through a video recording on his page, blamed Kalifah for speaking ill about Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP), days after he was denied the party’s ticket to contest for Lubaga South Parliamentary seat.

According to Peng, Kalifah should be the last person to comment negatively about the People Power struggle, being that he also comes from ghetto and should understand well how hard it is to rise from ghetto life to become somebody.

Although Peng Peng thought that he was advising his fellow ‘ghetto youth’, the singer didn’t take it well as he quickly went on his Facebook page on Sunday, to note that he isn’t scared of the intimidations he’s receiving from People Power camp.

“Mrs Peng Peng (your age, my age). Dear Madam Peng Peng, your woman better leave my name. I understand that you’re looking for likes and attention. Am a bad character, don’t think that I fear cheap intimidations, work hard to get a name like Kalifah,” he said.

Adding that “Mrs Peng Peng if you’re looking for a man to marry you… tell us so that we look for you one, but you make your mouth so loud, am a valid voter in the national voter’s register, stop yapping yet you’re not even a valid voter.”

Possibly what angered Kalifah the most, was when Peng accused him (in that same video recording) of having smelling feet and failing to shower sometimes.

Peng Peng claimed that at one time, Kalifah went to Sweden but what people remember mostly about him is his unforgettable smelling feet and poor hygiene.

As usually, Peng Peng is yet to respond after being called a ‘Mrs’.