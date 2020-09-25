Singer Spice Diana’s manager Roger Lubega was on Wednesday reportedly caught pants down with a married woman in Salaama, Makindye.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson said during an interview on NBS TV’s Uncut show on Thursday, that manager Roger was allegedly having an intimate relationship with a married woman and he used to sneak into her husband’s house when the latter was away.

But on Wednesday, the woman’s husband came back home unexpectedly and caught them red-handed in his house. The husband beat up Roger to pulp and even vandalized his car (Toyota Premio) before calling the police.

“They found him in someone’s house having sex with a married woman. The woman’s husband Charles Mubiru opened a case of Criminal Trespass against Roger and the man believes that Roger has been coming to his house more often when he was away,” Onyango said.

He further said that although they can’t charge anyone for sleeping with a married woman, they instead charged Roger with Criminal Trespass and he was then detained at Kikumbi Police station before securing a bond.

However, Roger denied these allegations, saying that he has never engaged in any kind of infidelity.

Furious about Onyango’s statement, Roger claimed that they mistook him for a guy called Sula Sakku who he usually jogs with in the morning, but he was never arrested or beaten-up by anybody.

“You hear a full police spokesperson making such allegations and even wonder, the person he is trying to mean isn’t me, they caught Sula Sakkku, I woke up and did my exercise as usual, how can police say that they have me when am here, plus I have never bought a Toyota Premio, I wonder where police I getting all those accusation,” Roger said.

The talent manager then questioned police to always do proper investigations before making allegations on someone.