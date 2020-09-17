I will not die of hunger in the name of solidarity! Singer Gereson Wabuy aka Gravity Omutujju has explained why he decided to campaign for Erias Lukwago instead of his fellow singer Jose Chameleone in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

Chameleone real name Joseph Mayanja who will be battling with Lukwago for the Kampala Lord Mayor seat held a meeting a few days ago and many of his fellow singers who included Spice Diana, Victor Kamenyo, Pallaso, Kalifah Aganaga among others came through to offer him full support.

And just when everyone thought that all artistes will be behind Chameleone in this race, Gravity came public and revealed that he will be campaigning for Lukwago instead.

To make his endorsement towards Lukwago even better, Gravity composed a campaign song dubbed Kampala Yaffe that Lukwago will be using throughout the campaign exercise.

Although some social media users have been trolling him allegedly for betraying his fellow singer.

Gravity through his social media channel on Thursday noted that “Keep your fun, I need funds #omuloodiwaali,”, implying that all he wants from Lukwago is money.

The singer had earlier during an interview said that he chose to campaign for Lukwago because he paid him some good money which he couldn’t reject, and he can’t choose to die of hunger at home when there is a means through which he can earn money.