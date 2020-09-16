Swangz Avenue’s singing diva Winfred Nakanwagi aka Winnie Nwagi has broken hearts of many day dreamers after disclosing that she has no plans of getting married.

As her fellow agemates; Irene Ntale and Spice Diana are yearning to find perfect gentlemalen who can marry them off, Nwagi on the other hand said that she doesn’t see herself as a wife to someone.

Through her social media pages on Monday, the ‘Fire baby’ noted that being in a relationship is okay for her, but getting married is weird.

“I love being in a relationship but marriage isn’t for me… weird huh, ” she said.

Nwagi’s marriage remarks came a few days after her friend Irene Ntale ran to Rema Namakula for some marriage lessons.

Ntale who is so desperate for marriage earlier disclosed that Rema gave a great inspiration for many women when she dumped her lover Eddy Kenzo after five years of cohabiting for a new serious man Hamza Sebunya.

From that inspiration, Ntale promised to dump her boyfriend if he fails to make their relationship official before the end of 2020. Over the weekend Ntale shared some pictures having fun with her ‘mentor’ Rema, and captioned them with “Allow me receive my advice on marriage”.